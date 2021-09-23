NewsNow Podcast Episode 23: Remembering Shirley Martin ft. Dean Allison

In this episode, Mike once again sits down with Niagara West MP Dean Allison, refresh from his re-election earlier in the week. The analyze the election results with data from both West Niagara and the wider country.

Afterwards, they discuss Shirley Martin, the former MP and community pillar who passed away last week, remembering her enduring impact on the people of West Niagara.

For more on Shirley Martin and her passing, read ‘Former MP, humanitarian Shirley Martin dead‘

For more on the 2021 election results and Dean Allison’s re-election, read ‘Allison triumphant in Niagara West‘.