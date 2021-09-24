Grimsby man arrested for child porn

As a result of a six-month investigation, a Grimsby man was arrested by Niagara Regional Police on several child pornography related charges.

In April of 2021, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Sexual Assault Unit and the Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit commenced an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child.

As a result, Tyler Lemaich, 32, of Grimsby faces charges of:

• One Count of Making Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(2) of the Criminal Code.

• One Count of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.

• One Count of Making Child Pornography Available contrary to section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services. This investigative initiative has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children and Internet users are also available on the Cybertip website.