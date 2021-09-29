Beamsville Lions earn lifetime awards

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Because Doug Burton and Roger Judge have served their communities for much of their lives, Beamsville & District Lions Club has bestowed Life Member Awards to both of them.

At a Sept. 14 ceremony at Lions Park, a location Burton was integral in seeing come to fruition, the club recognized Judge, who has been a Lion since 1960 with 20 of those years with Beamsville, and Burton, who joined the Beamsville club just after retiring from the air force in 1990.

“Over the years, the men have done it all for the club, from helping create and run major events to inner workings of the organization such as secretarial duties as Doug did for his first six years on board,” said Lion Chief and current secretary Colleen Drake.

Burton, who joined in 1990 was club president in 2002, 2004 and 2009.

Judge’s favourite responsibility was acting as the club’s MInister of Fun, known as the Lion Twister. This included running games such as Liar Liar, where stories are told and members have to figure out what is the truth.

Doug and his brother, Horace, were also regulars at Lions conventions over the years.