Shop and win in downtown Grimsby

Grimsby DIA’s $500 Shopping Spree promotion is off and running.

Anyone spending $25 or more at any DIA business can enter a weekly draw to win at $500 downtown shopping spree.

The $500 can be split among as many as three different businesses – anyway the winner chooses.

The DIA area spans from Robinson Street in the east to Kerman Avenue in the west and from the CN rail tracks in the north to Main Street in the south, including Elm Street.

All you have to do is email your receipt to:

shoplocal@wn3.ca

Many participating businesses will also be submitting receipts for their customers as well. Just ask to confirm.

There are six gift certificates up for grabs.

The draw will be conducted as follows:

• Week 1 – Shopping window Friday, Nov. 12-Friday, Nov. 19 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

• Week 2 – Shopping window Friday, Nov. 19-Friday, Nov. 26 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

• Week 3 – Shopping window Friday, Nov. 26-Friday, Dec. 3 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

• Week 4 – Shopping window Friday, Dec. 3-Friday, Dec. 10 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

• Week 5 – Shopping window Friday, Dec. 10-Friday, Dec. 17 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

• Week 6 – Shopping window Friday, Dec. 17-Friday, Dec.. 24 at Noon – Draw conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24

The final draw will be done on Dec. 24, so the winner can be notified before Christmas!

“This has proven to be a very popular promotion which creates traffic in every corner of the DIA area, something which can be tricky to do. Many don’t realize the DIA also includes all the shops and businesses in Village Inn Plaza, all along Ontario Street and Livingston Avenue right out to Grimsby Square Plaza,” said DIA president Mike Williscraft.

“Every retailer, every restaurant has had a very tough go over the last 18 months for a litany of reasons. We’re all excited be getting a little bit back to normal and looking to serve our customers and the community any way we can. This promotion is a small way to give back, spark some interest and have some fun.”

There are daily updates posted the DIA’s Friendly By Nature Facebook page.