The GO-VAXX mobile bus clinic is coming to the Community Centre on Central Avenue in Beamsville this Sunday, Jan 9.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only for first, second, booster & paediatric doses.

For more information, go to the Town of Lincoln site: ow.ly/H8nH50HoXwy