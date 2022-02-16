World Day of Prayer set for March 4

The invitation is out for everyone – men, women, and children of all ages – to join the 2022 World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 4.

The theme for 2022 is “I Know the Plans I Have for You” (Jeremiah 29:11). The women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland have prepared the service this year, with this year’s coordinating church in Grimsby being Mountainview Christian Reformed Church.

World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church event that began around 100 years ago bridging social, geographic, and political barriers in over 170 countries. The weekend of prayer begins in Samoa and then travels in many languages throughout the world — through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. Together we pursue justice, peace, and reconciliation by standing together in prayer and action.

The preparation for the day is vast. An international committee is based in New York and there are national committees and organizations in each participating country. In Canada, the World Day of Prayer (WDP) is coordinated by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada (WICC), one of the original founders of this prayer movement.

Offerings received through the World Day of Prayer transform our prayers into action in the form of project grants empowering women and children in our own country and throughout the world. All regions share in the grants, with consideration given to greatest need. Through WDP offerings, WICC has distributed around $3 million for small projects in the past 40 years. The vision is to restore hope to women and children touched by injustice.

The Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada (WICC) invites you, your friends and family to join a service in over 1,000 Canadian communities on or near Friday March 4, 2022.

Due to concerns caused by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, the local World Day of Prayer service will not be held in-person, but individuals are invited to watch a 55-minute WDP service video prepared by WICC that features participants from across Canada. This video of the World Day of Prayer Service is available and easy to find on Mountainview’s website www.mountainviewcrc.org, as well as at www.wicc.org

