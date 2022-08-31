Grimsby 100 party starts taking shape

By Joanne McDonald

Grimsby 100 Celebration is sure to be a magical event.

The day-long centennial festivities are set for Saturday, Sept. 24 and will include a performance by noted magician and Grimsby native Nick Wallace as well as a host of other activities making it a must-attend event, said event coordinator Trevor Ruzylo, recreation supervisor at Town of Grimsby.

“We’re really excited to have Nick as part of the event. He does not normally do events like this but he really wanted to be part of the centennial,” said Ruzylo, noting the Town has partnered with Grimsby’s Downtown Improvement Area (DIA) board to make it happen.

Another key aspect of the day will be the launch of a new event, the Grimsby Arts Walk. This multi-location event will include a juried art show aspect and combine interactive displays, music and displays. Locations will include Nelles Manor Museum, Grimsby Museum, Woolverton House at 13 Mountain Street and Grimsby Public Art Gallery.

“We hope that the Arts Walk will fill a couple of roles in the community – namely the Doors Open event and the Grimsby Arts Festival. Grimsby has a vibrant art community and it deserves to be showcased,” said Ruzylo, noting the Pumphouse Artists will use Nelles Manor as their hub for the event.

The Arts Walk will kick off the day’s event with a 10 a.m. start and runs until 4 p.m., while Grimsby 100 launches at Noon and will close out with a high-energy Main Street concert performed by Shania Twin, regarded as the #1 Shania Twain cover artist on the planet.

“We were very excited to confirm Shania Twin over the weekend. Her shows are very popular and it is great to have a Canadian-themed artist for an event saluting Grimsby’s heritage and its place in the history of the country,” said Mike Williscraft, president of the Grimsby DIA.

As was the case with the 2022 Happening in Grimsby, Main Street is planned to be licensed for the day with various vendors offering wine and beer. Both Teddy’s and 40 Public House will be extending their patios for the day as well. Also, on Main Street will be five artists actively working on murals, which will be installed around town when completed. As well, two large-sized, free-standing “What I Love About Grimsby” chalkboards.

Coronation Park will be set up as a Kidz Zone with interactive art as well.

“It has been great to see the Arts Walk come together over the last year-and-a-half since we first started talking about it at our DIA meetings. Now, to combine its launch with a momentous event like the centennial will create a very unique day and Grimsby deserves that,” said Williscraft.

While Wallace is set to perform at 2 p.m. on the Main Street stage and Shania Twin will close the show starting at 9 p.m., a professionally produced laser show is set to dazzle all at 8:30 p.m.

“From 10 a.m. – with Arts Walk kick off- visitors will be able to span from one side of the historic downtown core to the other with activities going on right from Nelles Manor to the art gallery. Still more is in the works as we finalize plans, but we’re very excited about how things are setting up and, of course, there will be a giant Grimsby birthday cake,” said Ruzylo.

Watch coming NewsNow editions for more details.