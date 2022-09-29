Peggy Cook, Regional Councillor, West Lincoln 2022

Why run for Regional Councillor?

I have been asked this many times since I submitted my name.

Being on the Regional Council consists of representing West Lincoln in the larger area of Niagara – the Region of Niagara. This role would be involved in the larger regional services which includes public health, emergency services, garbage collection, community services, planning and development, resource management, and development services. Being a part of committees that have to do with the Niagara Region as a whole and the goal, as a representative of West Lincoln would be to make sure that West Lincoln is included as many of the conversations as possible on the Regional Council.

As West Lincoln continues to grow, we will need more resources from the region to help support the systems that we have as well as the new services that will be required as the growth happens.

We need affordable housing, for seniors, for young families, for the single moms, the single dads and all the folks out there that are doing their best to get ahead. We need infrastructure to be updated as the expansion happens in an orderly way so that we are not overspending on things that can be done cost effectively. We need accountability. We need people that can listen and hear the needs of the community it serves and carry out the best that it can the needs and the wishes of the community. In this growth it is also imperative that we also address the many needs of the rural agricultural element of our community as well as this is much of how this community was founded.

I am a firm believer in being actively involved in the community that I live in. To that end, I have been a part of different organizations over the years and have always appreciated the gift of working together with people who want to be supportive of their community.

I am currently in the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Legion Villa in Smithville. We are currently looking into the much-needed affordable housing options in our area and have been exploring some options. In this process I have learned how integral the region is to the municipality in these ventures. It is important to have great working relationships and I do believe that this is a role that I can fill successfully.

I have more recently joined the local Kiwanis club – a group of people with a desire to serve others in their community. I have also volunteered with the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. I spent the last weekend volunteering at the West Niagara Fair. In working with some of these organizations you learn the needs of community by talking with the very people that live in your community.

I do believe that I have the skill set to serve this role well. I would ask that you consider supporting me in the upcoming election with your vote.

Many thanks, Peggy Cook