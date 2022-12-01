CAO Schlange, Town of Grimsby part ways

The Town of Grimsby announced this morning CAO Harry Schlange will retire effective Monday, Dec. 5.

The move was made public in a press release issued Thursday morning.

The release read:

The Town Council of Grimsby and Harry Schlange, Chief Administrative Officer have mutually agreed on Mr. Schlange’s departure from his current position effective December 5, 2022. Harry Schlange joined the Town of Grimsby in July 2019 as the Chief Administrative Officer. “I was very fortunate to lead a great team that has led the way for significant and major accomplishments that will have a legacy impact on Grimsby’s future. I wish Council and Staff much success this term,” stated Harry Schlange.

Sarah Kim, currently the Director of Legislative Services/Town Clerk, will be filling the role of Acting Chief Administrative Officer in the interim while the Town of Grimsby plans to embark upon a robust candidate search in the near future to fill the key positions of Director of Planning and Chief Administrative Officer on a permanent basis.

“We look forward to the beginning of a new term of Council that holds opportunities for many exciting projects and priorities to take shape. We wish Mr. Schlange well, and I am happy to announce Sarah Kim as the Acting Chief Administrative Officer to lead the organization to accomplish our strategic goals in the interim,” stated Mayor Jeff Jordan.